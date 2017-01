Soon we'll be changing our format and bringing lots more features to a redesigned, easier to use Berkeley Lab News Center. It's time to say goodbye to the old Science@Berkeley Lab.

Go Ask ALICE The giant ALICE detector is already underway at CERN, and researchers are scrambling to add an electromagnetic calorimeter to capture jet-quenching, the newest way to look inside the quark-gluon plasma — the hot, dense state of matter that filled the earliest universe, which the Large Hadron Collider will soon recreate by slamming lead nuclei into one another. Irrelevant Regulators Pinpointing the interactions of genes with their assumed regulators grows ever more sophisticated, even as the proportion of irrelevant interactions seems to increase. Drosophila researchers have discovered that transcription factors regulating the development of fruit fly embryos bind to an astonishing number of genes. Even more astonishing: much of this binding has no effect. March of the Penguins Rare particle interactions, drawn as Feynman diagrams that some highly imaginative physicists claim look like penguins, point to unknown kinds of charge-parity violation and could open new paths into one of the most fundamental problems in physics: namely, why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe — indeed, why there is matter in the universe at all.